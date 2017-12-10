West Indies were thoroughly defeated in the first Test vs New Zealand in Wellington earlier this month and have been fighting hard to square off the series in Hamilton.

The visitors still trail the Kiwis by 158 runs at stumps on Day 2 of the second and final Test of the tour but the highlight of the day was held by West Indian batsman Sunil Ambris.

The young rookie was dismissed in the first innings by knocking over his own stumps yet for the second time in three innings.

He created history in the previous match by becoming the first player in the history of the sport to make a hit-wicket golden duck on debut when he dislodged the wicket while facing his first delivery in international cricket to the bowling of paceman Neil Wagner.

The scenario at Seddon Park was startlingly similar. At least this time he was able to pick up a couple of runs before getting himself out.

As you can see in the video below, the 24-year-old initially thought he had played a fairly comfortable shot on the leg-side off the bowling of Trent Boult, only to realise he had stepped too far back.

Even Boult raised a sly smile at the fortuitous nature of the dismissal.

Although there is still some way to go for Ambris to secure the record of most number of hit wicket dismissals, he has certainly gone off to a flying start.

Former Denis Compton had five hit wicket dismissals in his 20-year long test career, while Indian legend Mohinder Amarnath comes a close second with three.

Ambris has 11 batsmen alongside him currently, with West Indian icon Brian Lara for company.

The right-handed batsman will soon topple the leaders and head the charts if he doesn't sort out his footwork quickly.

