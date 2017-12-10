There are two massive derbies in the Premier League today as Super Sunday truly lives up to its name.

Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in a battle for Merseyside supremacy and following that, there's an even bigger game.

The top two go head to head at Old Trafford as Jose Mourinho's Manchester United take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Should the visitors extend their unbeaten run, they will go a massive 11 points clear at the top of the table, almost certainly killing any chance of anyone catching them.

But if United can be the first domestic team to beat the Citizens this season, the gap at the top will be cut to five points and it will be all to play for again.

Of course, the title may be the main story ahead of today's Manchester derby. But, as usual, there's a number of other subplots to look out for.

One of the most interesting to watch is Mourinho vs Guardiola.

They've masterminded some of the biggest El Classico matches in recent history while at Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively and today will be no different in Manchester.

Unsurprisingly, ahead of the game, Mourinho has been stoking the fire, pointing out a City tactic that he wants today's referee to look out for over the 90 minutes.

Guardiola's side have been praised for playing some of the most beautiful football in Europe this season, but the United boss believes their reputation disguises an ability to win ugly through the use of tactical fouls.

"It's a strategy City have," Mourinho said, as per the Mirror. "They put lots of players in ­attacking areas and when they lose the ball, they can be unbalanced in terms of numbers.

"They have lots of people surrounding the ball area and they have a very strong transition in the next few seconds.

"After they lose the ball, many times they need what is called a tactical foul."

The Portuguese manager has subtle when highlighting this tactic and hasn't actually demanded that today's official, Michael Oliver, should be wary of it.

Last season, City beat United 2-1 in Mourinho's first Manchester derby and he still hasn't forgiven Mark Clattenburg, who he blames for the loss.

He'll be desperate to avoid a repeat of that today, but even if Oliver misses any of these tactical fouls, Mourinho will have to be careful if he chooses to address the issue.

Otherwise, he might face another fine from the FA, similar to the one he received after questioning refereeing decisions back in 2016.

