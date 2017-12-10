James DeGale had been forced to miss much of 2017 with a shoulder injury, but he finally made a return to the ring after 11 months out on Saturday night.

The British boxer had been in imperious form since losing to George Groves in 2011, and had gone on a six-year unbeaten streak ever since that defeat.

Despite being out for a lengthy period of time, the London born fighter was expected to cruise past Caleb Truax on his return.

But DeGale found himself second best for the large majority of the fight, and was found the loser by a majority decision in what was a shock defeat: losing his IBF super-middleweight belt in the process.

After the fight, the 31-year-old claimed he had come back too early from his shoulder injury, and announced his intentions to pursue a rematch with the American.

"It’s crazy, I can’t believe that. I’ve got to go back to the drawing board, and I’ve got to change things," DeGale said.

"I probably rushed back to be honest, I got the operation in June, I’ve got to go back to the drawing board.

"It’s not flowing, I’m really gutted, so upset, I’ve got to sort things.

"All credit to him, I want the rematch, I don’t think there is a clause, but we will see."

DEGALE POSTS EMOTIONAL TWEET

DeGale was clearly devastated after the fight, and he has since posted an emotional tweet portraying just how disappointing he is.

He wrote: "Devastated with my performance last night. Feel like I've let everyone down - myself, my family, friends and fans.

"I don't want to be in any other position than No1 so going to take some time out to reflect and make some decisions going forward.Thank you all for your love and support."

Wow. You've got to feel sorry for him.

HIS RIVALS WERE NOT SO SYMPATHETIC

Many shared DeGale's sympathies after the devastating loss, but the same cannot be said about some of his rivals.

George Groves and DeGale have both been embroiled in a bitter war of words in the past, ever since their clash in 2011 which the former emerged victorious.

Both Groves, and Chris Eubank JR, DeGale's rivals in the division, both posted tweets criticising the 31-year-old for his performance.

It was a massive loss in DeGale's career, and when and who he decides to fight in his next bout remains to be seen.

