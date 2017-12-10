Despite not having a rich wrestling background like other members of the Women's division, Alexa Bliss has become one of the more successful superstars in the division ever since the brand split occurred thanks to her creativity and adaptability.

Little Miss Bliss knows how to get over with the WWE Universe with her actions both inside and outside of the ring, and has been rewarded for this too, as she was the first woman to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's titles.

Now a big part of the Raw Women's division after originally debuting on SmackDown, many WWE fans enjoy watching her matches, especially when she reaches a point that her anger boils over when the match isn’t going her way.

This usually leads to her throwing a literal temper tantrum in the middle of the ring, which draws a great reaction most of the time from the live crowd watching in the arena. The story behind how Bliss came up with the tantrum is better than the tantrum itself.

During an interview with Jonathan Selvaraj of ESPN, the Raw Women's Champion revealed the thinking behind the temper tantrum that has become a part of her gimmick, as Bliss recalled a story about a little kid doing the exact same thing in the middle of an airport.

Bliss said: "So I was at the airport and this little kid would not go through security and just threw a fit in the middle of the floor and did the whole thing with shaking his legs and arms. His parents were just standing there looking like, 'We don't know what to do!'

"They were annoyed, and I was like, 'Man, that's a really bratty thing to do and I'm going to do it.'"

Judging by the amount of travelling superstars in the WWE do, and the number of times each year they pass through airports, it wouldn't be surprising to hear other superstars say they've seen inspiration for their own gimmicks while travelling to their next destination for their next show.

Recently alongside Sasha Banks, Bliss made WWE history as they became the first female superstars in the history of the WWE to have a women’s match in the United Arab Emirates. She's currently in a feud with Absolution members Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville following their attack on her on Raw last month.

