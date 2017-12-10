Football

Jamie Carragher is loving what Liam Gallagher has tweeted about Gary Neville

Sky Sports raised eyebrows earlier this week after it was revealed that Noel Gallagher would be on punditry duty for the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Although the Oasis superstar is a massive name and a huge supporter of City, he’s not a football pundit. It all seems very gimmicky.

Nevertheless, it appears that Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are excited by the prospect of working alongside the music legend on what promises to be a fascinating afternoon of football.

Neville couldn’t resist replying when Liam Gallagher, who we all know doesn’t get on well with his brother Noel, tweeted: “MCFC in the f****** area LG x”

“I Thought we booked Noel!!” Neville responded.

Liam rips into Gary Neville on Twitter

One of Liam’s followers then tweeted: “And we’ve gotta listen to your silly brother telling us what’s what?”

To which Liam responded: “Him and Gary Neville pair of w***ers I like carra though”

Carragher loved this

As you can probably imagine, Carragher loved this.

Quoting Liam’s tweet, Carragher then posted: “Derby day on @SkySportsPL from 1:00. First #LIVEVE then to Old Trafford for #utdvcity as you were JC x”

For those who don’t use Twitter, or care about Liam Gallagher, the singer signs off most of his tweets by writing ‘as you were LG x’.

So, Carragher’s tweet was a little nod to that. If Neville’s getting stick, the Liverpool legend is all over it.

Liam then took another dig at Neville

Liam wasn’t finished there, either.

When asked why he wasn’t in the studio, he replied: “I don't think I'd be on air long as soon as the first goal went in from city I'd be pissing all over GN head”.

Let’s hope for Gary’s sake that Liam doesn’t find his way into the Sky Sports studio later this afternoon.

