Giannis Antetokounmpo has regularly been dubbed as a future superstar in the NBA but he has shown so far this season that he deserves that title now.

The lengthy Milwaukee Bucks star won the Most Improved Player award last year after a terrific campaign where he led the team in points, assists, rebounds, blocks, and steals.

In just 25 games already this year, the Greek Freak has taken his game to a new level and is a scary sight for opposition teams on a nightly basis.

The latest team to be put to the sword by Antetokounmpo was the Utah Jazz as he led the Bucks to a 115-110 win at home on Saturday night by posting 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes of action.

The 23-year-old was once again an unstoppable force on the court and continues to enhance his MVP credentials with every game.

It seems no performance from Giannis is complete without a highlight dunk and he didn't disappoint against Utah either.

With the game out of reach for the Jazz, the small forward had the ball in his hands for one of the final possessions of the game with less than 20 seconds on the clock.

Faced up against Thabo Sefolosha on the perimeter, he managed to blow by him with a brilliant crossover dribble before throwing down a vicious left-handed dunk over one of the league's best shot blockers, Rudy Gobert.

The man known as the Stifle Tower made the smart decision to avoid contesting the dunk and giving away a foul but it wasn't enough to stay out of the poster.

The victory was already in the bag and in this situation most players would have dribbled out the clock but Antetokounmpo wasn't willing to play nice and instead chose to put his final stamp on the contest in style.

It was the exclamation point to a big win for Milwaukee which was their third successive triumph at home.

Speaking after the game, the All-Star said he was keen to finish the game in the second half and not give their opponents any chance of coming back.

"Coming out of the half, we talked here in the meeting, we said we got to finish this game and not give them chances," Antetokounmpo said. "So that was what I was trying to do, and that is why I came out playing hard."

At 15-10 the Wisconsin-based franchise has now made its best start to a campaign since 2005-06.