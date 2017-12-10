Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo drops a vicious dunk on Rudy Gobert

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Giannis Antetokounmpo has regularly been dubbed as a future superstar in the NBA but he has shown so far this season that he deserves that title now.

The lengthy Milwaukee Bucks star won the Most Improved Player award last year after a terrific campaign where he led the team in points, assists, rebounds, blocks, and steals.

In just 25 games already this year, the Greek Freak has taken his game to a new level and is a scary sight for opposition teams on a nightly basis.

The latest team to be put to the sword by Antetokounmpo was the Utah Jazz as he led the Bucks to a 115-110 win at home on Saturday night by posting 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in 39 minutes of action.

The 23-year-old was once again an unstoppable force on the court and continues to enhance his MVP credentials with every game.

It seems no performance from Giannis is complete without a highlight dunk and he didn't disappoint against Utah either.

Milwaukee Bucks v Dallas Mavericks

With the game out of reach for the Jazz, the small forward had the ball in his hands for one of the final possessions of the game with less than 20 seconds on the clock.

Faced up against Thabo Sefolosha on the perimeter, he managed to blow by him with a brilliant crossover dribble before throwing down a vicious left-handed dunk over one of the league's best shot blockers, Rudy Gobert.

The man known as the Stifle Tower made the smart decision to avoid contesting the dunk and giving away a foul but it wasn't enough to stay out of the poster.

The victory was already in the bag and in this situation most players would have dribbled out the clock but Antetokounmpo wasn't willing to play nice and instead chose to put his final stamp on the contest in style.

It was the exclamation point to a big win for Milwaukee which was their third successive triumph at home.

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

Speaking after the game, the All-Star said he was keen to finish the game in the second half and not give their opponents any chance of coming back.

"Coming out of the half, we talked here in the meeting, we said we got to finish this game and not give them chances," Antetokounmpo said. "So that was what I was trying to do, and that is why I came out playing hard."

At 15-10 the Wisconsin-based franchise has now made its best start to a campaign since 2005-06.

Topics:
Milwaukee Bucks
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Eric Bledsoe
Phoenix Suns
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Khris Middleton

Trending Stories

Details behind Ryan Shazier's injury reveal why he might not play again

Details behind Ryan Shazier's injury reveal why he might not play again

WWE fan favorite believes she can knock out Ronda Rousey 'in a heartbeat'

WWE fan favorite believes she can knock out Ronda Rousey 'in a heartbeat'

Jamie Carragher is loving what Liam Gallagher has just tweeted about Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher is loving what Liam Gallagher has just tweeted about Gary Neville

Arsenal fans have all had enough of one player after 1-1 draw v Southampton

Arsenal fans have all had enough of one player after 1-1 draw v Southampton

What Wayne Rooney said to Alex Ferguson after Cristiano Ronaldo incident at WC 2006

What Wayne Rooney said to Alex Ferguson after Cristiano Ronaldo incident at WC 2006

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again