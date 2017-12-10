Football

Paul Pogba.

Manchester United fans are furious after Graeme Souness' latest criticism of Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is the third most expensive player of all time and one of Manchester United's most influential players, but still he has his critics.

One of those that have been most active in his criticism for the Frenchman has been Graeme Souness.

The former Liverpool manager has constantly heckled Pogba for his performances, notably his defensive flaws, which he believes prevents him from being a top player.

"When he is on the ball, there’s lots of things to admire. He’s powerful, he’s got good technique, he can wrong foot people, he can ping the ball," Souness told TV3 earlier this week, per the Daily Telegraph.

"Where I question him, whether he'll ever be a top player, is his understanding of the game.

"This isn’t me being an ex-Liverpool player caning a Man Utd player. I thought the same when he was a Juventus player.”

"That is basic stuff you learn in the youth team. He's 24 years old if he's not got it now when is he gonna get it?

"He hasn't taken a big game by the scruff of the neck and dominated it. He hasn't got a basic understanding of his position, I can't see that changing."

SOUNESS TAKES ANOTHER DIG AT POGBA

The Frenchman will miss Sunday's Manchester derby after being sent off last v Arsenal, and many believe that his absence will be a huge loss for the home side.

However, the Scotsman could not resist taking another dig at Pogba ahead of the top-of-the-table clash, claiming that his suspension is actually 'a blessing in disguise' for Man United.

The 64-year-old wrote in his column for the Times: "If there is a team and a manager that can dig out a result against them, it’s United and Mourinho.

Manchester United v CSKA Moskva - UEFA Champions League

"They are solid at the back, they have one of the best goalkeepers around, if not the best, in David de Gea and they don’t commit too many people forward.

"In that respect, I believe that it is a bonus that Paul Pogba is suspended because he is the most undisciplined midfielder they have.

"Without Pogba, United conceded three goals in seven league games, despite playing Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham. With him, they have conceded six in eight games.

"He clearly makes them far more of an attacking threat, but against the big teams you need your central midfielders to protect their defence and he’s all over the place positionally. He empties central areas for fun. At 24, when he should be maturing as a midfielder, that is a worry."

Some may see this criticism as harsh, but Souness does back up his point with some relevant facts.

But of course, Manchester United fans were not happy with his comments, and they let their outrage known on Twitter.

TWITTER REACTS

Manchester United
Paul Pogba
Graeme Souness
Football

