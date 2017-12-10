When David Haye gets into the boxing ring with Tony Bellew again on December 17, it's expected to be one of the biggest fights of the year.

The rematch will see the pair step back into the ring at the O2 Arena in London, with Haye looking for revenge after being beaten back in March.

The former world heavyweight champion was stopped in the 11th round when his trainer threw in the towel, handing Bellew an unexpected victory.

However, due to the ankle injury Haye suffered in the sixth round, the fight became so one-sided that many fans believe there would have been a different outcome had he been fully fit.

And with the rematch just around the corner, things have been heating up on Twitter, with Tyson Fury once again throwing his weight around on social media.

The British boxer tweeted Bellow suggesting he was afraid of fighting Anthony Joshua and also claimed that Haye will beat him next week.

Unsurprisingly, the 35-year-old was having none of it, calling Joshua a "fantasist" and saying that he would beat Fury should they ever be in the ring together.

Bellew claimed that he hits harder and is faster than Fury, before asking him how much he'd be able to take.

Fury then hit back asking what makes Bellew think he could win a match between the two, suggesting himself that it's likely because he's been out of the ring for so long and because of his weight.

Continuing their serious exchange, Bellew suggested that Fury isn't a "puncher" and that Steve Cunningham floored him in 2013 while he can hit even harder than the American.

Ending the conversation, Fury cited his superior knockout rate (72% compared to Bellew's 59%) and then vowed that if Bellew gets past the "faker", the fight would be on.

Well, that's one way of going about business. And should Bellew beat Haye in December, it doesn't look like he's going to have to wait very long to fight again.

