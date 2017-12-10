WWE loves to have two legends of the business face one another in the ring, as they've put these types of matches on several times in the past including Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg, The Rock vs John Cena, and The Rock vs Hulk Hogan.

Recently, The Great One has been promoting his new movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, speaking on a number of different topics as well as revealing stories from his time in the WWE including sharing an incredible story about watching The Hulkster and getting his bandana.

Upon hearing this story, Hogan responded to The Rock on Twitter and said: "Yo @TheRock, if you need another head band this time you need to give me my rematch then see if you can take it brother!! Lol. Only love but I’m serious about the rematch brother HH."

Of course, The Rock and Hogan faced each other at WrestleMania 18 with the match being dubbed an ‘Icon vs. Icon’ match. The People's Champion came out on top on that night, and the clash definitely lived up to expectation.

During a recent interview with Fox, fellow WWE icon John Cena was asked about another possible match between The Great One and The Hulkster in the future. Just like many of us, The Leader of the Cenation would like to see another clash between these two legends of sports entertainment.

He said, according to Ringside News: "My thoughts are the age-old adage that is WWE. Never say never."

The Rock's last match in the WWE came at WrestleMania 32 when he dispatched Erick Rowan in just six seconds during an impromptu clash. As for Hogan, his last match for the WWE came in 2006 when he successfully defeated Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Both Hogan and The Rock haven't been seen performing in the WWE for many years now, so this feud would be quite the outstanding one of them both to return for, and obviously, there's only one stage which this match can take place at, and that is WrestleMania.

A lot has to happen in order to get The Rock and Hogan back into the WWE, so a match between the two at WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans is unlikely to happen, but we can't rule at the match happening in the future. Never say never.

