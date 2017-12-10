Nikola Vucevic has been on a tear recently for the Orlando Magic but continues to fly under the radar this season.

The Montenegrin has been putting up big numbers throughout the campaign and is enjoying his best year with the franchise.

Going up against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, his opponents already knew what he was capable of as he put up 22 points and 16 rebounds against them on Wednesday in Orlando.

Vucevic also poured in a huge double-double on the Denver Nuggets a game later with 21 points and 17 rebounds.

Even though the Hawks were given the warning signs earlier in the week, they were powerless to stop the 27-year-old going one better on this occasion as he notched a career first.

The seven-footer ended the night with his first ever triple-double as he recorded 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in 38 minutes of action.

His incredible stat line wasn't enough to get the win for the Magic, however, as they were beaten 117-110 in the final stages in Atlanta.

But on a positive note individually, 'Vooch' was able to make franchise history with his numbers. He became the first Magic center to post a triple-double with assists.

Former Orlando centers Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal recorded one triple-double each during their careers in Florida but were not able to do so by putting up double-digit assists, doing it with blocks instead.

It was the first by an Orlando player this season and the seventh-year man took on extra responsibility for his shorthanded team.

They were without Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier, Terrence Ross, and rookie Jonathan Isaac.

"I tried to carry the load as much as I could with the other guys out," Vucevic said, according to the Orlando Sentinel's George Diaz. "Good effort; just came up short at the end."

Vucevic has always been a walking double-double but he is finally performing at a consistent level this year.

He's averaging 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from three-point territory and is now one of the team's main options on the offensive end.

But his displays are being slightly overshadowed by the fact that his team is in a bit of a slump at the moment.

Orlando has lost four of its last six games and is now 11-17 in the Eastern Conference.

They will now enjoy a decent layoff before taking to the court again to address their slide on Wednesday night when they entertain the Los Angeles Clippers.