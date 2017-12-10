Don’t be tempted to put the Gunners in future accumulators because you can never, ever tell which version of Arsenal are going to turn up in any given match.

They lose 3-1 to Manchester City then beat Tottenham 2-0 in their next match. They beat Burnley and Huddersfield in the space of three days and then crumble at home against Manchester United. Their inconsistency is frustrating for neutrals, so lord knows how annoying it must be for Arsenal’s long-suffering fans.

Following their 6-0 victory over BATE in the Europa League on Thursday, you would have assumed that Wenger’s men came into this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Southampton full of confidence.

However, the visitors got off to a shocking start at St Mary’s, conceding the opening goal in the third minute.

Charlie Austin capitalised on some woeful defending and could have bagged himself a hat-trick inside the opening 10 minutes had he been more clinical.

It was a disastrous start from Wenger’s team, who were lucky to go into half-time just the one goal down.

Arsenal fans have all had enough of one player

And there was one player, in particular, who bore the brunt of the Arsenal supporters’ anger on social media.

No prizes for guessing who.

Per Mertesacker was at fault for Southampton’s opener and Arsenal fans continued to slam the 33-year-old throughout the match.

Check out the reaction here…

You can understand where they're coming from

It seems they’ve all had enough of the former Germany international and believe his time as an Arsenal player is coming to an end.

On the evidence of today’s performance, that point of view is entirely understandable.

Mertesacker was put out of his misery in the 63rd minute

Mertesacker was finally put out of his misery by Wenger in the 63rd minute.

The World Cup winner was substituted for Danny Welbeck as Wenger rolled the dice in search of the equaliser.

And Arsenal found the equaliser through another substitute, Olivier Giroud, who was once again Arsenal's saviour.

