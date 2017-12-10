Football

wenger.

Arsenal fans are ripping into one player after 1-1 draw v Southampton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Don’t be tempted to put the Gunners in future accumulators because you can never, ever tell which version of Arsenal are going to turn up in any given match.

They lose 3-1 to Manchester City then beat Tottenham 2-0 in their next match. They beat Burnley and Huddersfield in the space of three days and then crumble at home against Manchester United. Their inconsistency is frustrating for neutrals, so lord knows how annoying it must be for Arsenal’s long-suffering fans.

Following their 6-0 victory over BATE in the Europa League on Thursday, you would have assumed that Wenger’s men came into this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Southampton full of confidence.

However, the visitors got off to a shocking start at St Mary’s, conceding the opening goal in the third minute.

Charlie Austin capitalised on some woeful defending and could have bagged himself a hat-trick inside the opening 10 minutes had he been more clinical.

It was a disastrous start from Wenger’s team, who were lucky to go into half-time just the one goal down.

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-ARSENAL

Arsenal fans have all had enough of one player

And there was one player, in particular, who bore the brunt of the Arsenal supporters’ anger on social media.

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-ARSENAL

No prizes for guessing who.

Per Mertesacker was at fault for Southampton’s opener and Arsenal fans continued to slam the 33-year-old throughout the match.

Check out the reaction here…

You can understand where they're coming from

It seems they’ve all had enough of the former Germany international and believe his time as an Arsenal player is coming to an end.

On the evidence of today’s performance, that point of view is entirely understandable.

Mertesacker was put out of his misery in the 63rd minute

Mertesacker was finally put out of his misery by Wenger in the 63rd minute.

The World Cup winner was substituted for Danny Welbeck as Wenger rolled the dice in search of the equaliser.

And Arsenal found the equaliser through another substitute, Olivier Giroud, who was once again Arsenal's saviour.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsenal
Arsene Wenger
Football

Trending Stories

Details behind Ryan Shazier's injury reveal why he might not play again

Details behind Ryan Shazier's injury reveal why he might not play again

WWE fan favorite believes she can knock out Ronda Rousey 'in a heartbeat'

WWE fan favorite believes she can knock out Ronda Rousey 'in a heartbeat'

Jamie Carragher is loving what Liam Gallagher has just tweeted about Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher is loving what Liam Gallagher has just tweeted about Gary Neville

What Wayne Rooney said to Alex Ferguson after Cristiano Ronaldo incident at WC 2006

What Wayne Rooney said to Alex Ferguson after Cristiano Ronaldo incident at WC 2006

Man Utd fans are loving the tweet Gary Neville posted about Man City on derby day

Man Utd fans are loving the tweet Gary Neville posted about Man City on derby day

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again