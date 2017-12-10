Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has started every Premier League game this season and he was in the starting XI for Sunday's 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Not for the first time this season, the 25-year-old Swiss international looked far from his best.

The Saints took the lead within two minutes through Charlie Austin and the Gunners eventually managed to equalise through substitute Olivier Giroud.

Arsene Wenger's side were beaten at home by Manchester United this week and have certainly lost ground in the battle for the top four.

Xhaka recently told The Sun that his veteran manager has been mentoring him on the training ground.

“You need these small tips," said Xhaka. "I’ve been here for more than a year and learned a lot from him, specifically on the mental side.

“The boss has done a lot. I’m a hard-working young man who believes in myself. I don’t think I’ve reached my limit yet — I can still learn a lot. He’s made changes, like to the system.

“It’s important for a manager to have players who can do that. I think, when a manager has been at a club for more than 20 years, he can only have a positive impact.”

Despite all he's learnt, Arsenal fans were all tweeting about Xhaka during Sunday's Premier League clash - it was a clear message for Wenger.

Jack Wilshere is yet to start a Premier League game this season but has been in scintillating form in the Europa League.

He sparkled in Thursday night's 6-0 win over BATE Borisov and he will surely be rewarded with a league start soon.

The 25-year-old midfielder did eventually replace Xhaka in the 69th minute at Southampton and it's no coincidence that Arsenal looked much better with him in the side.

Wilshere is still hoping to make Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad next summer but has been told that he must secure first team football at Arsenal first.

Southgate said: “I don’t know how you get in an England squad without getting in the Arsenal team.

“There is no question about his ability, his football brain or personality.

“We just need to see him playing before he comes back in because unfortunately there has been a history of injuries."

