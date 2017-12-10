Since losing in his first ever boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, many UFC fans have eagerly been waiting for Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon for another MMA fight, potentially defending his UFC Lightweight Championship.

Possible opponents for McGregor's first UFC fight since defeating Eddie Alvarez for the Lightweight title at UFC 205 over a year ago include completing the trilogy fight vs Nate Diaz, as well as a unification fight against the interim UFC Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson.

Yet, despite still being signed with UFC, there is a possibility that Notorious avoids a return to the Octagon altogether and decides to once again fight inside the ring in another boxing match, and one potential opponent could be Manny Pacquiao.

Pacquiao said in a recent interview that he had reached out to McGregor's camp for a possible fight in April next year, saying: "If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is OK with both of us." He did add though that the involved parties "have not yet had any follow-up conversations."

However, Dana White, who has a big say in McGregor's next fight since he is the president of UFC, has weighed in on the chances of Pacman fighting against Notorious, laying down the law in the process.

White said, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, that Pacquiao or whoever is representing him could be in a heap of trouble if he has approached McGregor for a potential fight.

He said: "That would be weird, because he's under contract with us. If that's true, I'll be suing Manny Pacquiao and whoever's representing him."

Many believe after earning over $100 million by fighting against Mayweather during the summer, McGregor might not fight again in either sport, but the man himself has said recently that isn't the case.

McGregor said, according to TheMacLife: "My focus is getting back into the right ring or Octagon. (This year) was historic. I have transcended both the sport of MMA and boxing.

"At this stage of my career, as it has been for the majority of my UFC career, potential opponents must lobby for fights with me. We could see Conor McGregor anywhere. I run the fight game, the fashion game, the whiskey game, or whatever the next business endeavor might be.

"I have every intention of fighting in 2018 if my compensation and business development endeavors accurately reflect my influence on combat sports."

McGregor could literally fight against anyone in 2018, the possibilities are endless, but White is going to have a big say in any possible opponent he faces.

