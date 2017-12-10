After a disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton on Sunday, it's clear Arsenal are still lacking the quality to push for the Premier League title.

That result could see them fall to fifth place as long as Liverpool avoid defeat at home to Everton and they're now 14 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Even with their two key players, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, the Gunners struggled to break Southampton down.

And things could get even bleaker for Arsene Wenger's side next season because it's likely his two key men are going to leave.

Ozil and Sanchez are almost certainly heading for the Emirates exit door when their contracts expire next summer.

And it's likely they're going for free too, because Wenger has made it clear neither will be leaving in January, instead they'll both see out the season in north London.

Once they do depart, Arsenal will have two huge holes to fill and the club will need to bring in some real quality replacements to ensure they can put up a stronger fight for the title next term.

Luckily for Gunners fans, it's reported that Wenger has his eye on two exciting talents in particular.

According to the Daily Mail, he wants to swoop for both Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco and Goncalo Guedes from Paris Saint-Germain.

The club are already well aware of what Monaco's versatile midfielder can do, having tracked him all summer.

However, to land the Frenchman, they'd have to pay a huge amount of money and will only want to bid well below the £90 million they offered in August, according to the paper.

Guedes will come far cheaper, but his price tag is still hefty. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Valencia and he's been a key part of his side's challenge at the top of La Liga.

Should he continue his fine form, PSG will be able to command a high fee for him, citing that he's one of Europe's most promising youngsters.

Although their fees aren't yet known, should Arsenal bid for either, it's probably going to be a very expensive summer.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms