Everybody loves a good knockout finish when it comes to MMA fighting except for the fighter on the end of the brutal punch, kick, or elbow.

It's one of the reasons why Conor McGregor is such a big name in the sport after he demolished Jose Aldo with a knockout finish after just 13 seconds during their UFC Featherweight title fight at UFC 194.

So on Saturday night at UFC Fresno, we might have just witnessed a new star in the promotion being born after they performed a vicious knockout to win their fight after just over one minute into the first round.

During the bantamweight fight between Marlon Moraes and Aljamain Sterling, the Brazilian knocked out the American with a brutal knee to win only his second fight after signing with the UFC back in April this year.

Magic had previously fought against Raphael Assuncao (loss at UFC 212) and John Dodson (win at UFC Fight Night 120) before meeting Trillbo Baggins last night. This was his first knockout win since signing with the UFC, while this was also the first time Sterling had been finished in his career.

As you can see in the video below, it was a brutal knockout to which Sterling stayed down on the canvas for several minutes. Moraes even walked away from the situation, as he knew right away that the bout was over.

After being transported to a local hospital for “precautionary measures”, the Funk Master posted a statement on Twitter explaining that he was alright.

He said: "Hats off to Marlon. Thought I timed the TD perfectly and he was able to land a nasty knee. Sucks to be the nail, but this is the fight game. I'm ok for all those asking 🙏🏾"

This certainly will be a moment which Moraes will remember for some time, and it will put him in a good position in negotiations with Dana White for his next fight with UFC.

