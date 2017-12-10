There isn't a boxer on the planet who has been more dominant than Vasyl Lomachenko has been in recent months.

The junior lightweight title holder defended his belt for a fourth time on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, forcing opponent Guillermo Rigondeaux to quit following the sixth round with a left hand injury.

Now, Lomachenko's last four opponents have all been forced to quit, leading Lomachenko to give himself a perfect new nickname.

As you can see in the video below, Lomachenko says he should maybe change his last name to "No-mas-chenko,' since no one can seem to finish a fight against him:

"Maybe I should change my second name," he says. "Now, my name is 'No-mas-chenko.'"

That's certainly fitting, seeing as how so many of his recent opponents have been forced to quit in the middle of their fights against Lomachenko.

Top Rank chairman and legendary promoter Bob Arum said that boxing fans are truly seeing something special in what Lomachenko has been able to accomplish (via ESPN.com):

"Listen, the only thing I can say is you guys are seeing something really special," Arum said of Lomachenko. "The body of work from this kid is something that is virtually incredible. I've never seen anything like this. I never have. He gets these guys, he frustrates them, it looks like he's gonna knock them out, and they quit because they can't answer back. This is something really unique. Rigondeaux goes in with Lomachenko and he is totally bewildered. He can't hit him with anything."

Coming from Arum, that's some incredible praise for Lomachenko, who is now 10-1. Even though Rigondeaux was fighting up two weight classes, Lomachenko was so on-form that he likely could have defeated anyone on Saturday night.

Rigondeaux wasn't trying to make excuses after the loss, but did say he could hardly throw a punch with his left hand during the last few rounds of the fight:

"I lost, no excuses," Rigondeaux said through an interpreter. "I injured the top of my left hand in the second round. He's a very technical fighter. He's explosive. I'm gonna come back because that's what I do. The weight was not a factor in this fight. It was the injury to my hand."

The loss to Lomachenko was Rigondeaux's first loss, as his record now stands at 17-1 overall, with 11 knockouts. What's next for the talented fighter remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see him drop back down to his normal weight class for future bouts.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms