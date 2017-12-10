Football

Mohamed Salah.

Gary Neville made an honest comment about Mohamed Salah after his goal v Everton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Mohamed Salah has only been at Liverpool for six months but fans are already debating among themselves whether the Egyptian winger is their best signing of the Premier League era.

The 25-year-old, who cost the Reds around £35 million, has already scored 19 goals in all competitions for his new employers.

Salah bagged his 13th Premier League goal of the campaign against Everton at Anfield on Sunday afternoon - and it was an absolute peach.

The former AS Roma star outmuscled Cuco Martina and then weaved past Idrissa Gueye before bending the ball around Ashley Williams into the back of the Everton net.

Salah has already scored some beauties for the Merseyside outfit but this is arguably the best of the bunch.

Video: Salah's stunner v Everton

Watch Salah’s magnificent goal here…

That’s an absolute gem of a goal.

What Neville said about Salah at half-time

At half-time, Gary Neville made a very honest comment about Salah.

West Ham United v Leicester City - Premier League

The former Manchester United captain admits he didn’t know the red-hot winger possessed as much quality as he’s shown.

"He's surprised me,” Neville conceded. “I knew he could run through the lines but I never expected him to have the quality he's showing.”

Nobody expected Salah to be this prolific

In truth, not even the most optimistic Liverpool supporter would have predicted that Salah would have 19 goals to his name before Christmas.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-EVERTON

If he continues scoring at his current rate, Salah should finish the season with at least 35 goals in all competitions.

Liverpool fans react to Salah's performance v Everton

Here’s how Liverpool fans have reacted to Salah’s performance this afternoon…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Gary Neville
Mohamed Salah
Football

Trending Stories

Details behind Ryan Shazier's injury reveal why he might not play again

Details behind Ryan Shazier's injury reveal why he might not play again

Real reason behind Triple H defeating Jinder Mahal at WWE New Delhi

Real reason behind Triple H defeating Jinder Mahal at WWE New Delhi

Arsenal fans have all had enough of one player after 1-1 draw v Southampton

Arsenal fans have all had enough of one player after 1-1 draw v Southampton

Arsenal fans all said the exact same thing about Granit Xhaka during Southampton draw

Arsenal fans all said the exact same thing about Granit Xhaka during Southampton draw

What Liverpool fans have been tweeting about Dominic Solanke after 1-1 draw v Everton

What Liverpool fans have been tweeting about Dominic Solanke after 1-1 draw v Everton

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again