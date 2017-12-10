Mohamed Salah has only been at Liverpool for six months but fans are already debating among themselves whether the Egyptian winger is their best signing of the Premier League era.

The 25-year-old, who cost the Reds around £35 million, has already scored 19 goals in all competitions for his new employers.

Salah bagged his 13th Premier League goal of the campaign against Everton at Anfield on Sunday afternoon - and it was an absolute peach.

The former AS Roma star outmuscled Cuco Martina and then weaved past Idrissa Gueye before bending the ball around Ashley Williams into the back of the Everton net.

Salah has already scored some beauties for the Merseyside outfit but this is arguably the best of the bunch.

Video: Salah's stunner v Everton

Watch Salah’s magnificent goal here…

That’s an absolute gem of a goal.

What Neville said about Salah at half-time

At half-time, Gary Neville made a very honest comment about Salah.

The former Manchester United captain admits he didn’t know the red-hot winger possessed as much quality as he’s shown.

"He's surprised me,” Neville conceded. “I knew he could run through the lines but I never expected him to have the quality he's showing.”

Nobody expected Salah to be this prolific

In truth, not even the most optimistic Liverpool supporter would have predicted that Salah would have 19 goals to his name before Christmas.

If he continues scoring at his current rate, Salah should finish the season with at least 35 goals in all competitions.

Liverpool fans react to Salah's performance v Everton

Here’s how Liverpool fans have reacted to Salah’s performance this afternoon…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms