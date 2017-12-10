Nate Diaz has not fought in UFC since August of last year, when he faced Conor McGregor at UFC 202, a fight which he lost via majority decision. However, there have been many rumors surrounding his next fight inside the Octagon.

Since this fight, Diaz has not spoken much about his future in UFC, but many fights have been speculated for him such as completing a trilogy against McGregor as well as having a UFC Welterweight Championship fight against Tyron Woodley at UFC 219 at the end of the month.

On Friday however, the American spoke about his future in UFC on his Twitter account. From what he has said, it looks like he is pretty much in the driving seat when it comes to negotiations with the promotion over his next fight.

The UFC star sent out a tweet in which he claims that the UFC offered him a title shot in any weight division, but rather than accept that proposal he is moving on to another sport for now, adding a pair of boxing glove emojis at the end of his message, implying he's moving on to boxing.

He said: "Ufc offered me title fight in any weight class Im kool though I'll givem a shot when they do something good. On to the next sport for now 🥊🥊"

So it looks like Diaz could be exchanging the Octagon for the ring, similar to what McGregor appears to have done after earning $100 million for fighting against Floyd Mayweather during this past summer, as he is also yet to announce his return fight to UFC. Diaz wants to follow in the footsteps of one of his biggest rivals.

Many thought Diaz would take on Woodley at UFC 219 at the end of the month after reports emerged stating he had been offered a fight against the UFC Welterweight champion. However, UFC president Dana White denied that the fight was on the table for Diaz last week.

Despite the rise of UFC and MMA over recent years, it seems Diaz is going to go where the money is for the time being, and right now, that's in the sport of boxing.

