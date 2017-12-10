Following a 1-1 draw away to Southampton, it seems that Arsenal are well and truly out of the Premier League title race after just 16 games.

They'll fall to fifth in the table if Liverpool avoid defeat at home to Everton in the Merseyside derby and Arsene Wenger's side could end Sunday 17 points behind leaders Manchester City.

And their result at St. Mary's Stadium could have been even worse. The Gunners were behind after three minutes to a Charlie Austin goal.

It took Olivier Giroud to save Arsenal's blushes in the 84th minute as he came off the bench to head home an equaliser.

The club have been wobbling on the pitch this season and last week, their fans had a little wobble off it too.

Last week, Arsenal were beaten 3-1 at home by Manchester United and after the highlights were shown on Match of the Day, fans took to Twitter to call the show's analysis biased.

They claimed that the pundits didn't make a big enough deal about some of Andre Marriner's refereeing decisions when reporting on the match.

That led to Alan Shearer tweeting a reply, which no doubt riled Gunners fans up even more.

And after another disappointing Arsenal performance this weekend, the former Newcastle United striker has been at it again, firing more shots to the club's fans.

"I can’t believe Arsenal didn’t win that, with all that possession," he wrote, as Wenger's side once again produced very little in front of goal.

Unsurprisingly, once again, his tweet didn't go down well with Gunners fans.

With a busy winter schedule that includes fixtures against Liverpool and Chelsea, Arsenal may even struggle to reach the top four and could be well off the pace at the turn of the year.

And as Shearer points out, they're going to need to start turning possession into goals to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

