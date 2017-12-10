Football

What Liverpool fans have been saying about Dominic Solanke after 1-1 draw v Everton

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sprang a major surprise before kick-off against Everton on Sunday afternoon by leaving Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino out of his starting line-up.

The in-form duo, who starred in the 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow in mid-week, were omitted for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Dominic Solanke, respectively.

It was a major gamble by Klopp and most Liverpool fans were scratching their heads at the decision.

Klopp clearly felt that his team could win this match without Coutinho and Firmino, preferring to save the two Brazilians for Wednesday night’s clash against West Brom instead.

It very nearly paid off. Mohamed Salah’s superb solo goal made it 1-0 to Liverpool at the break but a late Wayne Rooney penalty, following a poor piece of defending by Dejan Lovren, sealed a point for the Toffees.

Klopp’s gamble had backfired.

What Liverpool fans have been tweeting about Solanke

Liverpool fans on social media were particularly disappointed by the performance of Solanke, who was handed his second start of the season.

The 20-year-old impressed on his first start against Stoke City last month but Liverpool fans couldn’t help but express their disappointment with the young forward on Twitter.

Here are just a selection of the many tweets from Liverpool fans bashing Solanke’s performance…

Still early days for Solanke

Liverpool supporters shouldn’t be too harsh on the lad. It is still very early days in his career, after all.

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

Most of them were saying that Solanke should be ahead of Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order following his impressive display against Stoke.

They may have changed their tune after today’s display.

