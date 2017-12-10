It may only be December, but there was a strong feeling that this week's Manchester derby would carry huge consequences in the Premier League title race.

The pressure was almost certainly on Manchester United who, in trailing by eight points, needed a win to close the gap on their noisy neighbours.

In fact, the likes of Gary Neville believed that not only was a win required but a victory so convincing that it would damage Manchester City's confidence.

Jose Mourinho's team selection certainly indicated ambition, too, with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashord, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku all making the starting XI.

Nevertheless, United backed off for much of the first-half with City dictating possession on rival soil.

It paid off just before the break, too, with David Silva eventually bundling home the opening goal from a corner.

For those who watched United defeat Arsenal, however, there's no doubting their ability on the counterattack and that's exactly how the home side levelled.

Some rather questionable defending from Nicolas Otamendi and Fabian Delph played Marcus Rashford through on goal and you know the rest.

With your back against the ropes in the biggest game of the season, you'd excuse Mourinho for leaping for joy, right? Check out his reaction below:

Calmness personified and fans even think his 'calm down' gesture was directed at his assistants who took on a comparably excitable reaction.

United fans simply loved it, though, take a look at the best tweets:

Mourinho can frustrate at times but you can't fault him for oozing class with his celebrations.

Pep Guardiola's respective response said it all.

Who do you think will win the Premier League title this season? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms