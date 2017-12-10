Football

Jose Mourinho..

How Jose Mourinho reacted to Marcus Rashford's goal in the Manchester derby

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It may only be December, but there was a strong feeling that this week's Manchester derby would carry huge consequences in the Premier League title race.

The pressure was almost certainly on Manchester United who, in trailing by eight points, needed a win to close the gap on their noisy neighbours.

In fact, the likes of Gary Neville believed that not only was a win required but a victory so convincing that it would damage Manchester City's confidence.

Jose Mourinho's team selection certainly indicated ambition, too, with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashord, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku all making the starting XI.

Nevertheless, United backed off for much of the first-half with City dictating possession on rival soil.

It paid off just before the break, too, with David Silva eventually bundling home the opening goal from a corner. 

For those who watched United defeat Arsenal, however, there's no doubting their ability on the counterattack and that's exactly how the home side levelled.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MAN CITY

Some rather questionable defending from Nicolas Otamendi and Fabian Delph played Marcus Rashford through on goal and you know the rest.

With your back against the ropes in the biggest game of the season, you'd excuse Mourinho for leaping for joy, right? Check out his reaction below:

Calmness personified and fans even think his 'calm down' gesture was directed at his assistants who took on a comparably excitable reaction.

United fans simply loved it, though, take a look at the best tweets:

Mourinho can frustrate at times but you can't fault him for oozing class with his celebrations.

Pep Guardiola's respective response said it all.

Who do you think will win the Premier League title this season? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Marcus Rashford

Trending Stories

Details behind Ryan Shazier's injury reveal why he might not play again

Details behind Ryan Shazier's injury reveal why he might not play again

John Cena reacts to a possible Hulk Hogan vs The Rock WWE match in the future

John Cena reacts to a possible Hulk Hogan vs The Rock WWE match in the future

Watch: The moment Jesus sent Rashford back to Man Utd's academy with naughty skill

Watch: The moment Jesus sent Rashford back to Man Utd's academy with naughty skill

Man Utd fans are absolutely fuming with one player after 2-1 defeat v Man City

Man Utd fans are absolutely fuming with one player after 2-1 defeat v Man City

Watch: Ederson produced remarkable double save v Man Utd and Twitter can't believe it

Watch: Ederson produced remarkable double save v Man Utd and Twitter can't believe it

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again