Manchester United simply couldn’t afford to lose against Manchester City this afternoon.

A defeat would leave them 11 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side, who have enjoyed a magnificent start to the 2017-18 campaign.

However, United were powerless to prevent their opponents from dominating at Old Trafford and slumped to a 2-1 loss which, in all probability, ends their faint hopes of winning the Premier League title.

David Silva opened the scoring in the 43rd minute before Marcus Rashford equalised in first-half stoppage time.

Despite that setback, however, City rallied and re-took the lead in the 54th minute through Nicolas Otamendi. No further goals were scored and Guardiola’s side are now the overwhelming favourites to lift the Premier League trophy in May - if not a lot sooner.

Furious United fans are blaming the defeat on one player

Man Utd fans are obviously gutted by the result and there’s one player, in particular, who they’ve been absolutely hammering on social media.

It was another goalless game for Romelu Lukaku, but it was his contribution in the United penalty area over the course of the 90 minutes which incensed fans.

Lukaku basically set up both of City’s goals.

He inadvertently knocked the ball down for Silva for the first City goal.

And then horribly messed up a clearance for City’s second goal, converted from close range by Otamendi.

United fans believe Lukaku cost them today and it’s hard to disagree…

Even Match of the Day were trolling Lukaku…

United fail to find the equaliser

Mourinho sent on Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata in the closing stages but City held on to their one-goal lead and left Old Trafford with all three points.

Lukaku had a chance to equalise with five mintues remaining, but the Belgian striker was denied by a fabulous Ederson save.

