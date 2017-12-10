Football

Antonio Valencia and Gabriel Jesus.

Gabriel Jesus roasts Marcus Rashford with naughty skill during Manchester derby

When the line-ups were announced for Sunday's Manchester derby, it's safe to say Manchester City fans were surprised to see Gabriel Jesus starting ahead of Sergio Aguero.

Sure, the Brazilian has been in top goalscoring form in the Premier League this season, but Aguero is a world-class striker and has one more goal this far.

The reason behind Pep Guardiola's decision will undoubtedly come to light over the next 24 hours, but it could be because of Jesus' high pressing style.

"Maybe it is one of the toughest decisions because both are top, both deserve to play," said Guardiola ahead of the game. "I am so happy with both of them.

"When you play with two strikers, it is easy to take a decision. Gabriel is the best striker in the world in the high pressing.

"There is no one with the intensity and reading between the central defenders, attacking the holding midfielders from behind."

Guardiola wasn't made to regret his decision as City ran out 2-1 winners over Manchester United, with David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi the scorers at Old Trafford.

Jesus certainly played his part, too, and there were two key incidents he was involved in.

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

One was a blatant dive in the opening 45 minutes that he could face punishment for, and the other was for a lovely piece of skill to completely fool Marcus Rashford.

In the video below, Rashford forces Jesus into the corner, but the Brazilian feints and then nutmegs his opponent to escape his grasp. Check it out.

JESUS CRUCIFIES RASHFORD

Jesus and Rashford are widely regarded as two of the best youngsters in the world, so one getting the better of the other holds a lot of significance.

Football fans certainly loved Jesus' skill on the Englishman, as you can see in the Twitter reaction below.

TWITTER REACTS

