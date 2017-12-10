Football

Twitter reacts to Ederson's remarkable double save in the Manchester derby

Manchester City made a huge statement in the Premier League title race by strutting out of Old Trafford with three points on Sunday.

Already boasting an eight point advantage going into the Manchester derby, it was widely accepted that Manchester United needed to win and win convincingly to keep their hopes alive.

It wasn't to be, though, with the Red Devils slumping to a 2-1 loss - the exact same scoreline that dealt them their only home defeat last season.

United played far too negatively in the opening exchanges with the mercurial David Silva eventually punishing them from a corner.

Set pieces had looked to be the very avenue through which United could take advantage but it proved to be their Achilles' heel on the night.

Marcus Rashford had levelled the scores just before the break, only for Nicolas Otamendi to salvage City's lead after a terrible defensive error from Romelu Lukaku.

However, the result could have been so much different if it wasn't for Ederson.

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

David de Gea has been justifiably heaped with praise this week but there was a brilliant remainder that he's not the only top class goalkeeper in Manchester.

Ederson produced a stunning save to deny Lukaku from close range before smothering a follow-up effort from Juan Mata. Incredible scenes - take a look:

It's certainly a rival for De Gea's double save against Arsenal, that's for sure.

Twitter was rightfully blown away and it served as proof that, for all of Ederson's defensive protection, he's true class when challenged.

Who do you think is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League? Have your say in the comments section below.

Details behind Ryan Shazier's injury reveal why he might not play again

John Cena reacts to a possible Hulk Hogan vs The Rock WWE match in the future

Watch: The moment Jesus sent Rashford back to Man Utd's academy with naughty skill

Man Utd fans are absolutely fuming with one player after 2-1 defeat v Man City

What Liverpool fans have been tweeting about Dominic Solanke after 1-1 draw v Everton

