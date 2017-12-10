Sky Sports certainly stuck their neck out when they selected Noel Gallagher as a 'pundit' for their coverage of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

As much as Gallagher is one of the most passionate City fans you'll meet, it certainly seems bizarre that a musician was chosen to analyse arguably the biggest game of the season. You couldn't fault him for entertainment, mind.

The 50-year-old provided a fan's perspective in the studio and could soak up a brilliant performance from his beloved Citizens.

Manchester City took a massive stride in the Premier League title race by outsmarting Jose Mourinho and Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola's men used what many considered their Achilles' heel as their modus operandi - exposing the Red Devils from set pieces and thriving from individual errors.

David Silva swooped home from a corner in the first-half, before regaining their lead through Nicolas Otamendi after Marcus Rahsford's equaliser.

There was still time for Ederson to keep City in the game with a mercurial double save and United even had a late, albeit tenuous, penalty appeal through Ander Herrera.

The Spaniard went down easily under a challenge from Otamendi, with Michael Oliver booking him for diving.

In the opinion of Mourinho, though, it cost United the game with the Portuguese later lamenting: "It was a clear penalty (Herrera). The referee is a human being, he tries his best but he made one mistake which was a crucial mistake for the result of the match."

It certainly sounds interesting given Mourinho's moaning about diving in mid-week and it's seen him come in for criticism. Gallagher certainly didn't let him get away with it, anyway.

Cutting back to the studio after the clip, Gallagher was asked for his opinion.

He simply responded: “This is why people don’t like him, the hypocrisy of that man is staggering."

Ouch.

If there's anything you can gain from placing a fan on the sofa, it's glorious honesty and the ex-Oasis guitarist didn't shy away from his strong point.

Mourinho has certainly been known to turn to hypocrisy in the past and Sunday provided another shining example with some petty shifting of the blame.

It's hard to see an argument for Herrera warranting a spot kick - sorry, Jose.

