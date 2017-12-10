Jurgen Klopp was not a happy man following Liverpool's 1-1 draw to Everton on Sunday.

Having watched his side demolish Spartak Moscow 7-0 in midweek, the German probably expected another win at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

But it turned out to be a hugely frustrating afternoon for Liverpool, who dominated possession and attempted 23 shots on goal, yet found the target a mere three times.

Mohamed Salah scored the Reds' only goal as Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino were bizarrely dropped to the bench.

Everton's equaliser came from a dubious penalty decision which saw Dominic Calvert-Lewin go to ground easily under a challenge from Dejan Lovren.

Lovren's hands were raised and on Calvert-Lewin's shoulder, so the Croatian was running the risk of giving away a penalty, but it was extremely soft.

Nevertheless, Liverpool were wasteful in front of goal and only really have themselves to blame, though Klopp was angry with one man in his post-match interview on Sky Sports.

And no, it wasn't the referee.

Klopp gave an incredibly awkward interview after the game which ended up in the Liverpool manager actually arguing with the reporter.

Whereas Klopp bemoaned the penalty decision, when the reporter was asked for his opinion, he bravely said it was a foul and the referee made the right decision.

Check it out and be prepared for something pretty spectacular.

KLOPP GETS P***ED OFF WITH REPORTER

Wow. At one point Klopp says to the reporter: "Hahaha, then we can stop the interview because I only want to speak to people with a little understanding of football."

But fair play to the reporter, who keeps his cool and then says: "I know you're angry, but there are a lot of people in our studio who also think it was a penalty.

To which Klopp sarcastically responds: "Oh, then sorry, I am wrong, you're all right."

Attention eventually turned to Klopp's regretful decisions to bench Coutinho and Firmino and take off Salah at 1-0 up.

"That's my job," he hit back. "I make decisions before I know they are right. Afterwards it's your job to say I am not right, no problem with that.

"Yes I am sure I made the right decision."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms