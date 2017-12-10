Manchester City may have just won the Premier League title - and we're still only 16 games into the 2017/18 season.

Victory over Manchester United on Sunday means the Citizens are now 11 points clear at the top of the table and pretty much out of sight.

Looking at the top six, only United and Chelsea really have any chance of catching City, though that would require a minor miracle to achieve.

Unbeaten and with a ridiculous goal difference of +37, Pep Guardiola's side genuinely look unstoppable right now.

"The personality to play here is what I want," said Guardiola in his post-match presser. "We can play this way in England.

"People said we couldn't play the way we did in Barcelona in England, but it is possible and we did it. I knew that last season. Always I believed we could do it.

"Everyone can play how they want, that's why football is so beautiful. I'm happy to go to Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford and to beat them in this way."

City's performance against United is hugely concerning for their so-called title rivals. Under Guardiola, they don't seem to have any real weaknesses that can be exposed.

One man who will be wary of City's uprising is Gary Neville, who watched on in the Sky Sports studio as his former employers lost to a far superior side at Old Trafford.

And speaking after the game, Neville said he noticed something at full-time that very rarely happens in the Premier League and may even worry certain United fans.

According to the defender-turned-pundit, he saw the home supporters clapping City's players and Guardiola as they left the pitch and entered the tunnel.

"United fans clapped the City manager and players off the park because they know the best team won," said Neville.

City may have been the better side and clapping the players is a sign of respect, but this was one of the most important Manchester derbies in recent history.

United fans applauding their rivals may be a sign of the times and perhaps even an acceptance that they're destined to be second best this season.

Put it this way: you wouldn't expect to see Arsenal fans clapping Tottenham players after losing under any circumstances.

A sign of the times indeed.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms