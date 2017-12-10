Working out how Liverpool didn't take all three points during Sunday's Merseyside derby is quite the task.

The Reds dominated their local rivals who imposed a defensive style of play that was oh-so typical of Sam Allardyce.

In a back and forth 90 minutes, Liverpool accumulated 23 shots, 12 corners and 79% possession but will return to Melwood with just a point to their name.

The ever prolific Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute with a sublime curling finish - his 20th goal of the season for club and country.

Cue some rather suspect defending, though, and Liverpool conceded a penalty with less than 15 minutes to play and it came under controversial circumstances.

Dejan Lovren delivered what looked to be his latest defensive gaffe yet when he felled Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the area, with Wayne Rooney hammering home the equaliser from 12 yards.

However, there was certainly an argument against the awarding and Calvert-Lewin did appear to go to ground rather easily. Try telling that to Jamie Carragher, though.

For all his Liverpool allegiances, even the Sky Sports pundit had to admit that he thought Lovren's calamitous defending was worthy of a penalty.

After the Manchester derby, he explained: “What is Lovren doing? People can say it was soft but that doesn’t mean it’s not a penalty.

"Why is Lovren running at such pace when the ball is going to the corner? It’s a penalty, I have no doubt - it was a really stupid thing to do.”

Carragher really didn't fancy mincing his words and when Lovren decided to confront the referee after the game, it went down like a sack of the proverbial.

The Liverpool legend tweeted:

It's not difficult to see why it's accumulated 10,000 likes already. Lovren's beeline to the officials was one of the more pathetic appeals you'll see and Twitter sympathised with Carragher.

He then summarised a difficult day for Liverpool by posting: "Not a good day for Klopp with his team, penalty opinion & interview!

"Don’t take a chance in the Derby with your team, no doubt EFC were lucky as they never had a chance of note but at 1-0 there’s always a chance an LFC defender will do something stupid!!"

Onwards and upwards.

The Merseyside derby served to underline what has proven a consistently inconsistent campaign for the Reds who have disappointed at every spring of optimism, and vice verse.

The club looks in safe hands under Klopp but there's a still a long way to go for a tangible title challenge.

Do you think it was a penalty? Have your say in the comments section below.

