It looks like Sheamus' injury is much more serious than initially believed.

Several weeks ago, "The Celtic Warrior" revealed that he was dealing with spine stenosis and has been rehabbing it for the past several months. For those of you who don't know; spinal stenosis is a very serious matter and has brought upon the end of WWE Hall Of Famers' careers such as Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Its been speculated that Sheamus' career could also now be in jeopardy. During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzer shed some light on the Irishman's current injury situation.

Meltzer revealed that WWE is, in fact, protecting Sheamus to prevent any further injury from taking place. It was noted that Sheamus is barely taking any bumps now, and it was very noticeable in his Live Event matches in Dubai earlier this week.

WWE also recently had a Six-Man Tag Team match as a way to protect him. Meltzer stated that "They are definitely protecting him right now." It should be interesting to see how he is used on WWE TV moving forward.

He and tag team partner Cesaro, who currently call themselves The Bar, currently reign as the RAW Tag Team Champions and are in the midst of a feud with The Shield (Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins).

With all the talk of Sheamus' injury going around, its been expected that The Bar could drop the Tag Team Titles anytime now.

Sheamus is a highly-decorated singles competitor; having captured four WWE World Titles, two United States Championship reigns, three RAW Tag Team Title wins, a 2010 King Of The Ring Tournament win, a Royal Rumble match winner (2012), and a Money In The Bank Ladder Match win as well.

Having been with the company since the year 2006, Sheamus has had an amazing 10 plus year career with the WWE, and if he is forced to walk away soon, he should leave with absolutely no regrets.

