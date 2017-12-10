Josh Gordon is back, baby!

The Cleveland Browns, a team bereft of hope and talent, may still be winless but at least their fans have one thing to be thankful for this Christmas - the return of their prodigiously talented but much-maligned wide receiver.

And Gordon showed everyone exactly what they've been missing these past few years with his play against the Green Bay Packers. Specifically one play, his touchdown.

Lining up against a Green Bay team that still holds some playoff hopes and aspirations with the return of Aaron Rodgers coming next week, Gordon made a spectacular grab to put his first points on the board since 2013.

Catching an 18-yard pass from DeShone Kizer in the first quarter of the game, Gordon's first touchdown since December 15, 2013 was a very sweet one.

You can check it out here...

Since Gordon last registered a touchdown in Browns colours, Cleveland have managed to win just 11 of the 63 games they have played in, with seven of those wins coming in 2014 alone. Browns fans need something to look forward to, and Josh Gordon may just be that light in the dark.

Gordon made his return to the NFL last week, playing his first game since 2014 due to suspensions stemming from multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. After a solid performance last week, Gordon came out firing for the Browns on Sunday, accruing 56 yards on Cleveland's opening drive, including that score.

The prodigal son has returned. Let's just hope he stays this time.

