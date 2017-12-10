Former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs had a tremendous idea that got him hired as a member of the company's creative team.

Recently speaking as a guest on former WWE Champion Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk Is Jericho, Jacobs noted that when he applied for a job with WWE he was required to hand in five potential matches for WrestleMania - including the build-up for those matches as well.

The main event that Jacobs had written up was Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. In the feud, however, a Shield reunion of sorts would take place as all three members would have run-ins with "The Beast."

Jacobs detailed a great storyline in which Lesnar would attack Ambrose in the build-up to their match, and after "The Beast" defeats "The Big Dog" at WrestleMania, Ambrose comes out for retaliation against Lesnar.

After Lesnar is beatdown, Rollins (who held the Money In The Bank Briefcase) would come out to cash-in and win the title. This would end the show with a teaser of a Shield reunion. Here's Jacobs' pitch as described by himself (quotes via IWNerd):

“This was February so the wheels were in motion for part of the [WrestleMania] card. The main event was Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

"I had it, on the build to WrestleMania, to send a message to Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar destroys Dean Ambrose. And always remember, Seth had the Money In The Bank at that point.

"So basically the finish to WrestleMania is, Brock Lesnar beats Roman Reigns, but then out comes like a hobbling Dean Ambrose to attack Brock Lesnar for what he did to him earlier in the build.

"And then Roman Reigns, and then here comes Seth to cash in the Money In The Bank. So then basically the Shield beats Brock Lesnar at the end of the night.

"And you go off WrestleMania, with the three Shield members in the ring, Seth is the new champion and not knowing if the Shield is back together or not. … You end this huge moment with a question.“

What are your thoughts on Jacobs' storyline that he pitched involving The Shield? Do you think that it's better than what WWE actually did for WrestleMania? And is this a storyline that you would've liked to see take place?

