'Woken' Matt Hardy.

Video: RAW crowd goes nuts for 'Woken' Matt Hardy

While he may not be able to be "Broken" in WWE, Matt Hardy has recently become "Woken" on Monday Night RAW.

Hardy created the infamous "Broken Universe" during his time in IMPACT Wrestling over the past several years, and it took over the professional wrestling world in a big way. After using the gimmick on the indie scene and on IMPACT Wrestling TV, the gimmick's popularity began to grow at an amazing rate.

After The Hardys left IMPACT, however, a legal battle ensued and prohibited Matt from using the gimmick without IMPACT's permission. After signing back with WWE and capturing the RAW Tag Team Titles, Matt and Jeff reverted back to their old Hardy Boyz characters.

Following nearly a year of being away from IMPACT, not to mention some front office and management changes the company recently made as well, it seems that an agreement has been made that will allow Matt to use a version of the character on WWE TV.

Instead of being "Broken" Matt Hardy, he is now referring to himself as being "Woken" and continues to use the same mannerisms and chants that he has been with the character all along. Matt debuted the gimmick last week on Monday Night RAW during an exchange of words with Bray Wyatt.

The crowd gave off a huge pop for the character once it made its debut on screen, and Vince McMahon is said to be a huge fan of the gimmick as well. The pop that was heard on TV didn't do the gimmick much justice, however, as its said it sounded a lot louder in person.

After the segment was over, chants of "Delete" began to ring out in the crowd as well. One fan in the audience posted the following video to capture exactly how rowdy the crowd got for Matt and the new gimmick. Check it out:

What are your thoughts on the 'Woken' Matt Hardy character in the WWE? How much do you think it differs from the "Broken" character that Matt portrayed on the indie scene and in IMPACT Wrestling? And do you think it will be a big success in WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

