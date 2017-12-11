A lot of fuss has been made about WWE's Christmas and New Years plans this year.

Traditionally when Christmas, Christmas Eve, or New Years falls on a day that WWE is typically broadcasted live, the company will tape a show instead and air it so the WWE Superstars can be with their families. This year that will not be the case, as Monday Night RAW will broadcast live on Christmas Day.

The following week, Monday Night RAW will also air on January 1st which is, of course, New Years Day. Not only have some talents expressed frustration with this decision, but even fans are upset that the Superstars won't be able to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their loved ones.

Aside from the controversy, it looks like if WWE is going to do a live show on Christmas Day, then they're going to do it right, The company has announced which names are expected to be at the event and it certainly won't disappoint.

WWE is advertising all of its current big names on the RAW roster to be a part of the episode on Christmas; such as John Cena, Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Samoa Joe, Sheamus, Cesaro, The Miz, Kane, Braun Strowman, and Alexa Bliss.

While it'll be great to see our favorite Superstars on Monday Night RAW to end the Christmas Day, it will also certainly be difficult not to feel for them that they can't spend the day with their families.

These men and women put everything on the line for us; including their health, personal relationships, and mental sanity due to the exhausting travel schedule, all to entertain us on nearly a nightly basis inside the ring.

For them not to be able to spend the one day of the year that's primarily focused around family with the ones they love is saddening. Hopefully things change next year.

What are your thoughts on the stars currently being advertised for RAW's Christmas episode? Do you think that it's fair for the Superstars to have to work on Christmas Day and be away from their families? Should WWE air a taped episode of RAW instead? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

