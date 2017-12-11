WWE

Monday Night RAW.

Which Superstars are being advertised for RAW's Christmas episode

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A lot of fuss has been made about WWE's Christmas and New Years plans this year.

Traditionally when Christmas, Christmas Eve, or New Years falls on a day that WWE is typically broadcasted live, the company will tape a show instead and air it so the WWE Superstars can be with their families. This year that will not be the case, as Monday Night RAW will broadcast live on Christmas Day.

The following week, Monday Night RAW will also air on January 1st which is, of course, New Years Day. Not only have some talents expressed frustration with this decision, but even fans are upset that the Superstars won't be able to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their loved ones.

Aside from the controversy, it looks like if WWE is going to do a live show on Christmas Day, then they're going to do it right, The company has announced which names are expected to be at the event and it certainly won't disappoint.

WWE is advertising all of its current big names on the RAW roster to be a part of the episode on Christmas; such as John Cena, Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Samoa Joe, Sheamus, Cesaro, The Miz, Kane, Braun Strowman, and Alexa Bliss.

While it'll be great to see our favorite Superstars on Monday Night RAW to end the Christmas Day, it will also certainly be difficult not to feel for them that they can't spend the day with their families. 

These men and women put everything on the line for us; including their health, personal relationships, and mental sanity due to the exhausting travel schedule, all to entertain us on nearly a nightly basis inside the ring.

For them not to be able to spend the one day of the year that's primarily focused around family with the ones they love is saddening. Hopefully things change next year. 

What are your thoughts on the stars currently being advertised for RAW's Christmas episode? Do you think that it's fair for the Superstars to have to work on Christmas Day and be away from their families? Should WWE air a taped episode of RAW instead? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
John Cena

Trending Stories

Watch: Josh Gordon scores his first NFL touchdown in four years

Watch: Josh Gordon scores his first NFL touchdown in four years

WWE are taking big steps to protect Sheamus from further injury - here's how

WWE are taking big steps to protect Sheamus from further injury - here's how

Watch: How Lionel Messi humiliated two Villarreal players at once before scoring

Watch: How Lionel Messi humiliated two Villarreal players at once before scoring

Gary Neville noticed something after Man City defeat that might worry Man Utd fans

Gary Neville noticed something after Man City defeat that might worry Man Utd fans

Jamie Carragher has shamed Lovren for what he did after Merseyside derby today

Jamie Carragher has shamed Lovren for what he did after Merseyside derby today

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again