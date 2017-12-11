WWE

205 Live.

WWE's future plans for 205 Live are revealed

The WWE has some big plans in store for their 205 Live program on the WWE Network.

First off, the company would like to begin experimenting with the show by taking them on tour for live events. This would start in January and February as a test run to see how the results play out. If the shows are profitable then they will continue on with the touring process.

WWE has tried this once before when they did it with their own version of ECW. The company purchased the Extreme Championship Wrestling promotion and transformed it into a third brand for WWE several years later.

They then tried doing live events with the brand, however, that did not go over well and the brand was eventually retired from WWE TV altogether. It makes sense for the Cruiserweights to begin touring, however, as they typically only work Monday and Tuesdays before having the rest of the week off.

It also plays into WWE's favor as they're able to charge way more for ticket prices since fans are used to it by now. WWE really wants current Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and incoming NXT call-up Hideo Itami to be the primary faces of the 205 Live Brand.

There are also discussions being had about having NXT stars wrestle on the show's undercard to try and scout for potential cruiserweights. It seems that the WWE is really getting behind the brand despite it not being too well received from fans at the moment.

Recently WWE issued out a survey to its WWE Network subscribers to get a better feel of how familiar and enjoyable the show is to fans. This sparked some speculation that WWE could be considering getting rid of the show altogether, however, it turns out they're doing quite the opposite.

Formerly the biggest name on the 205 Live roster was former champion Neville, but after a recent dispute with the company his status is currently up in the air. It should be interesting to see how 205 Live progresses with their live events next year.

What are your thoughts on the WWE's upcoming plans for the 205 Live program? Do you think it will be successful with its live shows? And do you even watch 205 Live on a regular basis?

