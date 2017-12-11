The watching world all took a collective breath when Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Shazier went down with an injury last week that saw him rushed to hospital after losing the feeling in his legs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, Shazier has had to undergo spinal stabilizing surgery and his health, never mind his football career, is in grave doubt and danger.

In the days after the injury, NFL players, fans and professionals alike have all come together to send their best wishes to Shazier. In today's game against the Green Bay Packers, Duke Johnson took it one step further.

Facing the Packers, the Cleveland Browns running back reached the endzone and instead of celebrating with teammates via a vastly overcomplicated dance number, the former Miami Hurricane dropped to his knees.

But he wasn't praying for his own family, or remembering someone who had passed on, instead the halfback said a quick something for the Steelers man.

That's Johnson there holding up a 5-0, Shazier's jersey number.

There doesn't seem to be a connection between the two players beyond the football brotherhood but even so this is a classy and touching gesture.

While the two players did both come out of the Florida hotbed of talent, Shazier played his college ball at Ohio State University while Johnson stayed at home and played for The U.

All in all, this is just a nice moment coming from a rather scary and worrisome situation. The thoughts of everyone at GMS are with Ryan Shazier as he looks to recover. We hope to see him back out on the football field one day.

