Bath almost secured a historic victory over Toulon at the Stade Mayol over the weekend, but a late try from replacement fly-half Anthony Belleau was what it took for the French side to take the victory.

Bath ended the first half with a six-point lead, but with Chris Cook in the sin bin, Alby Mathewson soon made the move to put Toulon ahead.

But, it wasn't all over yet, with what some would describe as possibly one of the worst kicks in history.

As usual, Toulon boasted a star-studded line-up, including none other than Chris Ashton, who certainly made everyone aware of his involvement in the game.

But, the former England international didn't have a day to remember, gifting a try to England star Jonathan Joseph.

Ashton had found himself in possession within his own try area. Like any full-back would do, he attempted a clearing kick.

Unfortunately, however, he sliced the ball, and the rest was history, as the ball fell into the hands of an on-rushing Jonathan Joseph.

Like any moment that a public figure will never want to remember, fans took straight to social media to comment on what had just happened before their eyes.

You can watch Ashton's hilarious error and his reaction to it in the videos below.

Some people took to Twitter, with one saying: "@ChrisAshton1 has had a nightmare. That kick is top five worse clearance kicks off all time."

Another said: "Chris Ashton does a reverse swan dive after slicing a clearance for a Bath try."

A hilarious Ashton error didn't prove to be too upsetting for his team, as the game ended with Toulon beating Bath 24-20.

Toulon now move above Bath to lead pool 5 of the European Champions Cup by three points before their visit to the Recreation Ground next weekend. Perhaps Chris Ashton will take extra care when playing a clearing kick from inside his own try area.

What do you think about Ashton's awkward slice? Who's your favourite to win the European Champions Cup? Let us know in the comments.

