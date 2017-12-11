Nineteen years on from making his senior debut for Gremio as a fresh-faced 18-year-old and Ronaldinho is set to retire from professional football.

And what a career he's had. Three years in Brazil saw Ronaldinho join Paris Saint-Germain in 2001 and then Barcelona in 2003, where he became the world's best.

During his five years with Barca, the legendary forward won two La Liga titles, the Champions League once and the 2005 Ballon d'Or.

It was at the 2002 World Cup where Ronaldinho really shot to fame, though - more specifically in the quarter-finals against England.

Michael Owen gave England a 1-0 lead but Ronaldinho soon stole the show by assisting Rivaldo and scoring one of the greatest World Cup goals, lobbing David Seaman from a free-kick.

It's been over 15 years since that moment in Japan and now, following spells at AC Milan and a host of Brazilian clubs, Ronaldinho has decided it's time for change.

"There is this chance, I think I'm saying goodbye to football next year, officially," Ronaldinho said at a recent press conference.

"I might play some farewell games for the teams I've played for, it's something we'll have to think about sometime soon.

"Once I'm retiring from football, then I'm moving forward on my musical projects, my football schools. It's something new for me, I'll have to adapt."

Ronaldinho will always be remembered primarily for his skills, pace and finishing. On his day, there was simply no stopping him.

Even at the ripe old age of 37 he keeps showing he's still got it and on Sunday he produced another moment of sheer brilliance.

Ronaldinho hasn't struck too many long-range screamers, but during a friendly in Brazil he scored a frankly ridiculous 60-yard goal from inside his own half.

In the video below, Ronaldinho picks up possession inside the centre circle and lobs the goalkeeper without the ball touching the ground once.

IS THERE ANYTHING HE CAN'T DO?

Stunning. Even the goalkeeper couldn't help but applaud Ronaldinho as the Brazilian's teammates swarmed to celebrate.

It just goes to show that Ronaldinho really can do it all and it's no exaggeration that there will probably never be another player like him.

