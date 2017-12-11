Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Ronnie O’Sullivan earns share of two records after sixth UK Championship title

Published

Ronnie O’Sullivan grabbed a share of two of snooker’s great records as he landed his sixth Betway UK Championship title in stunning fashion.

The 42-year-old crushed 2008 champion Shaun Murphy’s hopes of a second success at the tournament as he pulled away in the evening to clinch a 10-5 victory at the York Barbican.

O’Sullivan racked up breaks of 75, 104, 76, 103, 86, and 59 in a session where he produced a performance of the highest quality, swiftly and majestically tying up victory and pocketing the £170,000 top prize.

However, it wasn't just another normal title for O'Sullivan, this one had extra special meaning.

And, not only did it have extra special meaning for one reason, it had it for two, as The Rocket matched two of snooker's long-standing records.

In triumphing for a sixth time, he matched Steve Davis for the most wins at this event. And, on top of that, O’Sullivan also hauled himself level with Stephen Hendry’s all-time record of 18 titles at the sport’s Triple Crown majors – the UK Championship, World Championship, and Masters.

If it wasn't confirmed before this event, then it certainly is now. O'Sullivan is a true great of snooker, and a true great in sport.

After his emphatic win, O'Sullivan took to Twitter to post his new profile picture, which is of him with the trophy.

There is no sign of the Rocket slowing down either, unlike Hendry and Davis, who by this stage in their careers had entered a steep decline.

And, there is little doubt the man who first landed the UK title as a 17-year-old in 1993 could claim both records outright and others to boot before his career winds down.

That is despite hinting he could sit out next year’s UK Championship in favour of a stint in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

A memorable weekend for O'Sullivan.

Topics:
UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sulivan
Shaun Murphy
World Snooker Championship
Snooker
Steve Davis
Stephen Hendry

