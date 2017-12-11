Ever since Anthony Joshua secured his win over Carlos Takam in October, the boxing world is abuzz with news regarding his next opposition.

With options being plenty for the 28-year-old, WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has made a sensational statement regarding the possibility of him facing the Brit as early as March next year.

Parker had a phenomenal outing in his debut UK performance in September, when he beat Hughie Fury in Manchester via majority decision after 12 gruelling rounds of boxing.

Amidst speculation, the New Zealander admitted that he is geared up to come up against Joshua and that too in his own yard.

Speaking on the issue, the 25-year-old told ESPN: “I think the Joshua fight can go ahead early next year when both teams are locked in and happy. When we can find a free date, a time in March, then we can definitely make it happen."

He asserted that the negotiation process is well in motion and also revealed details about the cut-off for each boxer if the fight comes to fruition.

“Negotiations are going good. I think we're close to locking something in. They're stuck at 30 percent [of the split], we're stuck at 35, so it's just finding the middle ground.

“We'll take 35 percent, which means Joshua will take 65, which is nearly double me, so I think that's a fair deal because he's the bigger draw card and he has two belts and I have one. I think that's reasonable and fair,” added Parker.

“I think we're very close. I'm excited as it's a chance to showcase my skills in the U.K. more."

Parker is of the opinion that the potential fight with Joshua would be a much bigger affair compared to Joshua’s emphatic win over Wladimir Kitschko in April.

“The Klitschko-Joshua fight was a great fight. A legend and an up-and-coming fighter going at it. It was a great fight for all of us to see.

“But, there's just something special about a unification fight. We haven't had a unified champion for a while, and there's something special about a unification. I have a good feeling about this,” concluded the Kiwi.

Both Parker and Joshua are undefeated in their respective pro career till date, and if the bout between two giants of the heavyweight division becomes a reality, it would indeed be an enticing event for the boxing faithful as well as promote the sport on a bigger scale in the global arena.

