Football

Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi's goal vs Villarreal technically should have been disallowed

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Another week, another fantastic Lionel Messi goal.

Barcelona headed into Sunday's trip to Villarreal knowing they needed to win to re-establish their five-point lead at the top of La Liga - and that's exactly what they did.

It wasn't easy, though. Villarreal held Barca until the 72nd minute, when Luis Suarez made it 1-0, having gone down to 10 men 12 minutes earlier.

Messi then struck in the 83rd minute to double his side's lead and guarantee an important three points.

Sergio Busquets intercepted and passed to Messi, who humiliated two defenders to go one-on-one and made no mistake in firing past the goalkeeper.

It means the Argentina international now has a staggering 525 goals for Barcelona, equalling Gerd Muller's haul for one club (Bayern Munich) in Europe's top five leagues.

Messi can break the long-standing record on Sunday, when Barca host Deportivo La Coruna at the Camp Nou.

However, there's a bizarre reason why Messi's goal at the Estadio de la Ceramica technically should have been disallowed by the referee.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-VILLARREAL-BARCELONA

In the highlights reel below, as Messi bursts through Villarreal's defence, you can see there is a second football on the pitch near the corner flag in the top left.

And as many football fans rightly pointed out on Twitter, the referee should have stopped play before Messi's goal or ruled it out completely. Check it out at 10:02.

MESSI'S SOLO GOAL VS VILLARREAL

Did you see it? Here's a screenshot.

p1c11e3os54gb1kom9d3aaok0pd.jpg

It would have been very harsh from the referee to disallow Messi's goal, especially when it was Villarreal who restarted play with two balls on the pitch, but rules are rules.

Luckily for Messi and Barcelona the referee didn't notice and the goal stood, which meant they won 2-0, went five points clear of Valencia and increased their goal difference to +31.

Ernesto Valdere's side are unbeaten in 15 La Liga games and should they avoid defeat against Real Madrid on December 23, it'll be a wonder who exactly can stop them.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Barcelona
La Liga
Football
Luis Suarez
Lionel Messi

Trending Stories

Duke Johnson paid a wonderful tribute to injured star Ryan Shazier

Duke Johnson paid a wonderful tribute to injured star Ryan Shazier

WWE has big plans in store for 205 Live

WWE has big plans in store for 205 Live

What happened between Mourinho & Ederson to cause tunnel bust-up after derby [Telegraph]

What happened between Mourinho & Ederson to cause tunnel bust-up after derby [Telegraph]

Jose Mourinho named the one thing that sets Paul Pogba apart from his teammates

Jose Mourinho named the one thing that sets Paul Pogba apart from his teammates

Watch: Ronaldinho proves he can do anything with outrageous 60-yard goal in friendly

Watch: Ronaldinho proves he can do anything with outrageous 60-yard goal in friendly

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again