Harry Kane has had an extraordinary 2017, and he continued his scoring ways against Stoke on the weekend.

Despite Kane's best efforts, Tottenham have been disappointing in recent weeks and have consequently fallen well behind in the title race.

In fact, prior to Saturday's match at home to Stoke the north London side had only won once in the past six Premier League games, putting them a massive 18 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

So although Tottenham's title aspirations seem to have all but dissipated, it was still paramount they secured victory on the weekend as they turned their attentions to a spot in the top four.

And they did just that, thanks to a 5-1 victory against Mark Hughes' relegation threatened side. Kane was imperious yet again as he scored twice, taking his league tally for the season to 12.

KANE'S ELITE MENTALITY

Although Kane has not enjoyed any real success for his club trophy wise, the Englishman has emerged as one of the best, if not the best striker in the world in 2017.

His brace on Saturday saw him reach 50 goals in all competitions for the year, and he is now only three goals behind Alan Shearer’s Premier League record for a calendar year of 36 goals.

The 24-year-old's individual brilliance was recognised in the Ballon d'Or voting as he finished 10th, the second highest amongst Premier League players.

But the Englishman showed why he is one of the best players in the world as he completely shrugged off the high finish, instead saying he is only interested in winning competitions and in winning the Ballon d'Or.

"It’s great to get to 50. There are a few more games left so hopefully I can get a few more, but then 2018 is time to improve and get better and hopefully do more and win more as well," Kane said.

"It’s 10th, not first at the end of the day. My aim is always to try and win competitions and win the Ballon d'Or.

"It will take winning trophies with your club. Premier Leagues, FA Cups, Champions Leagues, that's the only way to get better and progress.

"We are quite a way behind in the league this year, but are still in three competitions and have to fight and see what happens come the end of the season."

That sort of mentality if why Kane has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, and that same mentality will surely win him major honours in the future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms