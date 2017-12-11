Football

Harry Kane.

Harry Kane's response to finishing 10th in 2017 Ballon d'Or has shown his elite mentality

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Harry Kane has had an extraordinary 2017, and he continued his scoring ways against Stoke on the weekend.

Despite Kane's best efforts, Tottenham have been disappointing in recent weeks and have consequently fallen well behind in the title race.

In fact, prior to Saturday's match at home to Stoke the north London side had only won once in the past six Premier League games, putting them a massive 18 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

So although Tottenham's title aspirations seem to have all but dissipated, it was still paramount they secured victory on the weekend as they turned their attentions to a spot in the top four.

And they did just that, thanks to a 5-1 victory against Mark Hughes' relegation threatened side. Kane was imperious yet again as he scored twice, taking his league tally for the season to 12.

KANE'S ELITE MENTALITY

Although Kane has not enjoyed any real success for his club trophy wise, the Englishman has emerged as one of the best, if not the best striker in the world in 2017.

His brace on Saturday saw him reach 50 goals in all competitions for the year, and he is now only three goals behind Alan Shearer’s Premier League record for a calendar year of 36 goals.

The 24-year-old's individual brilliance was recognised in the Ballon d'Or voting as he finished 10th, the second highest amongst Premier League players.

But the Englishman showed why he is one of the best players in the world as he completely shrugged off the high finish, instead saying he is only interested in winning competitions and in winning the Ballon d'Or.

Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City - Premier League

"It’s great to get to 50. There are a few more games left so hopefully I can get a few more, but then 2018 is time to improve and get better and hopefully do more and win more as well," Kane said.

"It’s 10th, not first at the end of the day. My aim is always to try and win competitions and win the Ballon d'Or.

"It will take winning trophies with your club. Premier Leagues, FA Cups, Champions Leagues, that's the only way to get better and progress.

"We are quite a way behind in the league this year, but are still in three competitions and have to fight and see what happens come the end of the season."

That sort of mentality if why Kane has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, and that same mentality will surely win him major honours in the future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Tottenham Hotspur

Trending Stories

Duke Johnson paid a wonderful tribute to injured star Ryan Shazier

Duke Johnson paid a wonderful tribute to injured star Ryan Shazier

WWE has big plans in store for 205 Live

WWE has big plans in store for 205 Live

What happened between Mourinho & Ederson to cause tunnel bust-up after derby [Telegraph]

What happened between Mourinho & Ederson to cause tunnel bust-up after derby [Telegraph]

Watch: Ronaldinho proves he can do anything with outrageous 60-yard goal in friendly

Watch: Ronaldinho proves he can do anything with outrageous 60-yard goal in friendly

Alan Shearer dropped a truth bomb about Romelu Lukaku after Man Utd 1-2 Man City

Alan Shearer dropped a truth bomb about Romelu Lukaku after Man Utd 1-2 Man City

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again