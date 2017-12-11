Formula 1

All smiles for Lewis Hamilton following his fourth F1 title.

Lewis Hamilton issues update on his Formula 1 future

Current Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton expects to remain racing until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Following the season’s finale in Abu Dhabi a fortnight ago, the 32-year-old told Motorsport.tv, as per Autosport: “I have spoken to those who have retired early, those who retired late, and everyone says stay in as long as you can.

“That's not going to happen.

“The seasons are getting longer and longer and you see the things I do outside, which take a lot of my energy and time.

“I'm enjoying what I'm doing now. I enjoy being with this team, I love racing and I still feel at the moment I'm driving at my best.

“So, while the car is in this form of rules until 2021 at least, I think that's going to be the window I'm still here.

“Who knows? Maybe in 2021 I'll hand the baton over to [Mercedes junior] George [Russell].”

Hamilton seems to be in a pretty happy place with Mercedes right now and why wouldn’t he be?

A new contract is currently being negotiated with his Mercedes team which would likely be the biggest ever in British sport.

His current deal, thought to be worth around £100 million over three years, runs out at the end of the 2018 season. However, a new deal worth around £120 million over three years, is said to be close to being agreed.

With four Formula One World Championships already to his name, some believe he could go on to challenge Formula One legend Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles.

With the emergence of young pretenders such as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the continued excellence of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, that record may yet prove to be elusive.

However, there is no denying that a Formula One with Lewis Hamilton is a far more exciting spectacle than one without him.

