Liverpool should have won the Merseyside derby on Sunday. There is no doubt about it.

Jurgen Klopp's team selection raised questions as he chose to start Dominic Solanke and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain instead of Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

However, that decision looked as if it would be the right one as the home side dominated for large periods of the first half, and they finally took the lead in the 41st minute thanks to a quite brilliant sole effort from Mohamed Salah.

But Liverpool failed to add to their slender lead, and they were made to lament missing a number of clear goal-scoring opportunities as Everton scored an undeserved equaliser with 15 minutes remaining.

Dejan Lovren's challenge in the box on Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Wayne Rooney the chance to equalise from the spot: which the Evertonian duly capitalised on.

The penalty did look soft, but Liverpool can only have themselves to blame for failing to put what should have been a easy victory to bed.

KLOPP GOES MAD IN POST-MATCH INTERVIEW

A number of Liverpool players were distraught at the penalty decision, and Klopp clearly felt a similar way.

The German let his annoyance known as he delivered one of the most bizarre post-match interviews in recent times as he claimed the referee was at fault for costing him the game.

He then got into a tense argument with the reporter as his frustrations got the better of him. You can watch the interview below.

ALAN SHEARER'S ASSESSMENT OF KLOPP AND LIVERPOOL

Everyone has an opinion of Klopp's bizarre interview after the game, and many will find themselves agreeing with what Shearer had to say about it on Match of the Day 2.

The Newcastle legend hammered into the German for his behaviour, claiming that he should stop blaming the officials and should blame himself and his team instead.

In reaction to Klopp's interview, the Premier League's all time leading scorer said: "Have a look at your own team selection. You've left a guy out who scored a hat-trick in midweek (Coutinho) and as a centre forward I know that the time to be left out is when you are not scoring goals.

"You can't wait to get out onto the pitch when you are a forward and when you're scoring goals.

"Instead of putting the guy in who is still learning his trade (Solanke), in such an important game.

"So instead of blaming the referee, blame yourself and blame the players for stupid defending and for not going 2-0 up when Mane goes through.

Very well put, Alan.

