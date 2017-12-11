Manchester United supporters are still reeling this morning following their team’s 2-1 defeat against local rivals Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

City dominated at Old Trafford and thoroughly deserved to leave United’s home ground with all three points.

Pep Guardiola’s side now sit 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table following their latest victory and are now as short as 1/25 with some bookmakers to lift the trophy in May.

It will take a dramatic capitulation from City in the second half of the season to allow United back into the title race.

Guardiola’s men, who are unbeaten after 16 league matches, have produced some of the best football we’ve seen in English football for years and have now become the first team to record 14 consecutive Premier League victories.

United supporters on social media blasted Romelu Lukaku for his role in the defeat.

The Belgian striker inadvertently set up both of City’s goals - scored by David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi either side of half-time - and missed a glorious chance to equalise late on.

Why United fans are furious with Angel Gomes

However, there’s another player that United fans are furious with - and he wasn’t even in the squad.

Angel Gomes, who is widely considered to be the most talented player in the United youth ranks at present, has infuriated the Old Trafford faithful by ‘liking’ an Instagram post from City youngster Brahim Díaz.

Díaz posted a photo of City celebrating a goal, alongside the caption: “Manchester is blue!💙 #derbywinners #comeoncity”.

Furious United fans can't believe it

And when United fans spotted that Gomes had liked the post, they were understandably livid.

Check out the reaction…

United fans fear Gomes will leave the club

Many United fans now fear this could be another sign that Gomes, who became the youngster player to make his Man Utd first-team debut since the legendary Duncan Edwards in 1953 when he appeared against Crystal Palace last May, will soon be leaving Old Trafford.

The Red Devils fear that Gomes, who still hasn’t put pen to paper on his first senior contract with United, will walk away from them and opt to join another big club in the summer.

Barcelona, according to a report in The Sun earlier this season, are just one of the top clubs interesting in securing the attacking midfielder’s services.

