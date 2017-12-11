Boxing

James DeGale's career on the ropes?.

James DeGale to make announcement regarding future in the new year

Britain’s former Olympic Gold medallist James DeGale is said to be considering his boxing future after surrendering his IBF super-middleweight belt following a shock loss to 34-year-old American Caleb Truax in London on Saturday evening.

In the immediate aftermath of the 12-round battle, DeGale said he would take time over the Christmas period to reflect and consider his next move.

He said: “It’s still quite soon after the fight, so I’m not going to make any immediate decisions and I’ll take some time out over the Christmas and New Year to reflect.

“To say I’m devastated is an understatement.

“That was not the James DeGale in the ring that you’re used to seeing and I will have to go back to the drawing board and analyse what went wrong because in all honesty I should not have lost to Caleb Truax.

“While I commend Truax for coming to Britain and putting on a career best performance, I know that I’m leagues above him.

“But for whatever reason I just didn’t perform in there on the night and I’m at loss to explain why.”

In what was the biggest win of the unfancied American’s career to date, two of the three judges scored the fight in Truax’s favour, with the third judge scoring it a draw.

Two of DeGale’s British rivals were more damning in their verdicts of DeGale’s underwhelming performance.

Boxing at Copper Box Arena

Fellow super-middleweight George Groves called on the defeated champion to retire, stating the 31-year-old Londoner should “call it a day… you ain’t got it no more,” whilst Chris Eubank Jr said he had “properly let down British Boxing. #Shameful.”

Prior to the fight, some bookies had offered odds as long as 16-1 on the University of Minnesota graduate claiming the title.

However, a timid DeGale struggled in the early rounds and only found any kind of rhythm when it was too late.

Post-fight, a delighted Truax said: "All week all I heard was who he's going to fight next. Well guess what? Those fights are mine now.

Boxing at Copper Box Arena

"I'd love to [fight in the UK again]. I'm staying until Wednesday - if anybody sees me, buy some pints."

Meanwhile, DeGale’s professional record now stands at 23 wins, two losses and one draw.

If he decides to continue, a rematch with Truax and the opportunity to avenge this surprise defeat could be on the cards.

