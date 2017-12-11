The 2017 season may have not gone according to plan for Daniel Ricciardo as well as Red Bull, but the Australian star finally has something to cheer about at the end of the calendar year.

Ricciardo, who has always maintained a carefree and jovial attitude, be it in front of the cameras during interviews or posts in the social media, had to endure several ups and downs throughout the campaign.

Red Bull were determined to challenge Mercedes for the top honours, but failed to match the level of both Mercedes and Ferrari in almost every circuit.

The highlight of the season for Ricciardo has been the race in Baku, where he secured his one and only win of the year after a brilliant outing in the inaugural event in Azerbaijan.

The 28-year-old’s overtaking manoeuvre in the Baku City circuit, alongside Sebastian Vettel’s pass on him in China, and Fernando Alonso’s battle with Lewis Hamilton in Mexico were the contenders for the ‘Best Overtake of 2017’.

After thousands of votes, it has been revealed that Ricciardo’s triple pass move over Nico Hulkenberg, Felipe Massa, and Lance Stroll has won the award, beating the other two in the process.

The Aussie narrowly missed out on finishing the season in fourth place after retiring from the Abu Dhabi GP due to hydraulic problem, handing the place to Kimi Raikkonen in the Scuderia car.

Watch the action unfold in Baku in the video below!

Despite nine podium finishes in the entirety of the term, reliability was a major issue for the UK-based outfit as they struggled to maintain pace with the leaders ahead.

Six retirements completely hindered Ricciardo’s progress, taking him out of any chance of competing with the likes of Hamilton and Vettel.

As you can see from Ricciardo's tweet below, he was over the moon to win the Overtake of the Year award.

At least, we think he's happy....

The award would be somewhat of a solace for the driver, as well as Red Bull, in which has been an abysmal season compared to their standards in the past.

Ricciardo is already aiming big for the upcoming campaign and is solely focused on significantly improving the performances in order to guide the team in a positive way forward.

