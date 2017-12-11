Over the past four years, Roman Reigns has been pushed majorly and has grown into what WWE intended for him to become, the face of the company. In that time period, he has faced many big names and won many championships.

The now Intercontinental Champion has won the WWE title three times, the United States title, the Tag Team titles, and the Royal Rumble since 2013 and has beaten the likes of AJ Styles, Triple H, Randy Orton, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and Dean Ambrose.

For the past three WrestleManias as well, The Big Dog has main evented the show, and he is widely expected to main event next year's Showcase of the Immortals against Brock Lesnar in New Orleans. However, when it comes to Reigns facing legends in the ring, there are two which fans talk about the most. John Cena and The Undertaker.

This past week, the Intercontinental Champion spoke to The Times of India to promote this past Saturday's WWE live event in New Delhi. He was asked who was more satisfying to beat. The Leader of the Cenation? Or The Deadman at WrestleMania?

Reigns gave a mixed response to this question, saying while it was more satisfying to beat Cena, the bigger moment for him was defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

He said: "Beating Cena was more satisfying but it was bigger moment obviously for me beating The Undertaker in one of the biggest Wrestlemania's of all time. It was just one of those moments in my career that'll shine no matter what happens or who I get in the ring with.

"Being in the ring with The Undertaker in the main event, that speaks for itself but there is something very satisfying about beating John Cena."

Reigns has faced off against Cena and The Undertaker in the past year, and he managed to win both matches.

The Big Dog successfully defeated The Leader of the Cenation when the two faced off in a singles match for the first time at No Mercy earlier this year in September. He did the same when he faced The Deadman in the main event of WrestleMania 33 in April.

While he's unlikely to face The Undertaker again in the future, there's a chance WWE revisits the rivalry between Reigns and Cena, especially when you consider the two titles Cena hasn't won are the Intercontinental title and the Universal title, two championships which Reigns is expected to hold in the next year.

