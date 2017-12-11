When Luke Shaw signed for Manchester United, most people thought he would be their first choice left-back for the best part of a decade.

However, that has not materialised for the former Southampton man.

Shaw had just started to establish himself in the Man United side in the 2014/2015 season, but his progress was derailed when he suffered a double leg fracture against PSV in 2015.

But it has been a struggle ever since for Shaw. He has only started 50 times for three and a half seasons for his side, including just three times this campaign.

Jose Mourinho has criticised Shaw often for what he believes to be a lack of determination shown by the youngster, and as a result the 22-year-old has fallen well down the pecking order.

REPORTS SUGGEST HE WILL LEAVE IN JANUARY

Given Shaw's lack of playing time, it has previously been reported by multiple outlets that the Englishman will be allowed to leave Man United in the summer.

Shaw would have no shortage of suitors, with Newcastle amongst the teams willing to pay £20 million for him.

But although Shaw will be keen to move away to maximise his playing time, the Sun have reported that he will only leave on one huge condition.

The left back is currently earning a whopping £130,000-a-week at Old Trafford, which is around £7 million-a-year, but he knows he will not get that contract elsewhere.

Although Shaw would be open to a move he is not willing to take a pay cut, and thus is demanding that Man United hand him a massive £5 million pay off for him to leave.

However, his club are only willing to hand Shaw £2 million in a severance package to get him off their books.

With the two parties well away from each other, the Englishman's future remains unresolved.

BUT DOES SHAW STILL HAVE A FUTURE IN MANCHESTER?

Mourinho has barely played Shaw since becoming manager in 2016, but he did hand the left-back his first start in eight months against CSKA Moscow.

And despite the two having their differences, the Portuguese manager claimed he was happy with Shaw's performance against the Russian outfit and promised to give him more game time in the future.

"He was really dangerous," Mourinho said after the game on Tuesday.

"He was deserving that opportunity for a long time and is going to get more because his performance was really positive.

"He had a great intensity in his game, it was no surprise that after minute 80 he was feeling the consequences of that intensity. It is normal for his first match of season."

With Mourinho now happy with Shaw's contribution, it will be interesting to see whether his thoughts about letting the Englishman leave have changed.

