As you’re probably aware by now, it all kicked off between the Manchester United and Manchester City camps following Sunday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Two members of City’s backroom staff - including coach Mikel Arteta - required medical treatment following a 20-man melee outside the away dressing room.

It all started when Jose Mourinho told the City players to keep their music down. The United boss found the celebrations both excessive and disrespectful, per the Mirror, and demanded the players tone it down.

This led to a spat with City’s goalkeeper Ederson, who was angry with Mourinho for entering their domain.

The pair are understood to have argued in Portuguese before the situation got out of hand, with milk and water thrown at the Man Utd head coach.

What Mourinho screamed at Ederson during fracas

The Guardian have now revealed what Mourinho shouted at Ederson during the fracas.

Reverting to English, Mourinho screamed at the Brazilian ‘keeper: “You f***ing show respect. Who are you?”

Bottles and punches were thrown during the resulting melee and Arteta was left with ‘blood streaming down his face’.

Romelu Lukaku, who endured a nightmare against Guardiola’s side, has been accused of being the man responsible for throwing the bottle which injured the former Everton and Arsenal midfielder.

Brings back memories of the 'Battle of the Buffet'

It will be a surprise if the Football Association don’t take action against the two clubs following this unsavoury incident, which brings back memories of the infamous “Battle of the Buffet” in 2004.

On that occasion, Sir Alex Ferguson was hit by flying pizza slices following an ill-tempered Premier League match between United and Arsenal.

City now expected to win the Premier League title

Back to Sunday’s match and United now find themselves 11 points behind City after slumping to a 2-1 defeat in front of their home supporters.

Goals either side of half-time from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi sealed all three points for the Citizens, who are now 1/25 on with most bookmakers to lift the Premier League trophy in May.

