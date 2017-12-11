Saracens’ re-arranged European Champions Cup game against Clermont Auvergne will be open to supporters after all.

The game at Allianz Park was originally scheduled for Sunday, but adverse weather conditions around the stadium saw it called off.

European Professional Club Rugby then announced that due to “health and safety concerns”, the Pool 2 match would be played on Monday with a 5.30pm kick-off behind closed doors.

But, the Aviva Premiership club have now said that supporters will be welcome at Allianz Park after an assessment of the stadium facilities overnight.

Saracens chairman Nigel Wray said in a statement released on the club’s website: “We look forward to seeing as many of you here as possible.

“We will do what we can to not be beaten by the adverse conditions put in front of us, both on and off the pitch – it’s the British Way, it’s the Saracens Way.

“Real supporters with real tickets will always be welcome.”

The snowy conditions over the weekend, especially on Sunday, cause havoc for a lot of sporting events, not just in the world of rugby.

Due to the weather, roads were being closed or were gridlocked due to traffic and slow moving cars, whilst trains and public transport also became a major issue for sports fans.

Trains were being cancelled on a regular basis, meaning a lot of fans were left stuck at home, rather than being able to attend their events.

A lot of fans were left stranded ahead of the Manchester and Merseyside derbies on Sunday afternoon, whilst a lot of Arsenal fans also struggled to make it to Southampton due to the conditions.

However, there has finally been some good news with the fact Saracens and Clermont will go ahead and will be open to the public.

Great news for fans of the clubs who will want to go and watch after work this evening.

